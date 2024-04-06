McConnell totaled 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 21 minutes during Friday's 126-112 win over the Thunder.

McConnell recorded his fourth double-double of the season Friday, and he was second on the team in assists behind Tyrese Haliburton. McConnell has provided a steady presence for the Pacers' second unit this season. Since March 1, he is averaging 13.3 points on 55.6 percent shooting (including 56.3 percent from three), 2.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals over 19.7 minutes per game.