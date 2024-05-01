McConnell logged six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 115-92 loss to the Bucks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

McConnell failed to have a significant impact in the loss, continuing his underwhelming series. The Pacers were never really in this one, falling behind early and giving the Bucks some much-needed momentum. Game 6 is in Indiana on Thursday, providing the Pacers with another opportunity to advance to the second round.