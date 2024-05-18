McConnell supplied 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Friday's 116-103 win over the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
McConnell was a factor once again Friday, providing the Pacers with a boost on both ends of the floor. He continues to be an underrated piece for Indiana, continuing what has been arguably his best season as a professional. Despite typically playing no more than 20 minutes, McConnell has scored double-digits in five of the past seven games, while handing out a combined 45 assists during that period.
