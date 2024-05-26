McConnell notched 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

McConnell came off the bench Saturday despite the fact Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) was unavailable, and the former made a huge impact on both ends of the court once again. Given that McConnell outplayed Ben Sheppard, who started Game 3 in place of Haliburton, it wouldn't be surprising if McConnell moves to the starting lineup in Game 4 with Indiana facing a 3-0 deficit in the series. McConnell is averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in the Eastern Conference Finals.