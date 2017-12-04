76ers' T.J. McConnell: Out Monday vs. Suns

McConnell (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

McConnell will be missing a third straight game, as he continues to work through a shoulder injury. His next opportunity to see the court will be Thursday against the Lakers, which gives McConnell nearly three days to make a full recovery. Consider him questionable for that outing for now, though in the meantime, Jerryd Bayless and Nik Stauskas should help cover the reserve minutes at point guard.