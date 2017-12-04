76ers' T.J. McConnell: Out Monday vs. Suns

McConnell (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

McConnell will be missing a third straight game, as he continues to work through a shoulder injury. His next opportunity to see the court will be Thursday against the Lakers, which gives McConnell nearly three days to make a full recovery. Consider him questionable for that outing for now, though in the meantime, Jerryd Bayless and Nik Stauskas should help cover the reserve minutes at point guard.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories