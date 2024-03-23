Harris posted 16 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 101-94 loss to the Lakers.

The veteran forward had missed the prior three games with an ankle injury, but Harris looked good in his return as he notched his eighth double-double of the season and set a new season high in boards. Four of those double-doubles have come in March, a month in which Harris has averaged 16.7 points, 8.2 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.3 steals over nine contests.