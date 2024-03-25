Harris ended with 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 win over the Clippers.

Harris has been heavily criticized due to his lack of scoring prowess this season, especially with Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, and even though one game won't be enough to silence the critics, he certainly made his presence felt in this game. Harris has scored at least 15 points in his last three appearances and is averaging 15.5 points per game since the All-Star break. He needs to deliver better numbers, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.