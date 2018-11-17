76ers' Wilson Chandler: Coming off bench Saturday
Chandler will come off the bench Saturday against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mike Muscala will start in place of Chandler, who is limited to about 12 minutes. As a result, he's an incredibly risky play in DFS.
More News
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Minutes limit decreased Saturday•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Grabs five boards in Friday's win•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Still on minutes restriction•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Gains starting job•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Cleared to play 20 minutes•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Will play, start Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.