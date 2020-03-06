Nets' Wilson Chandler: Starting over Prince
Chandler will start Friday's game against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Chandler will get the nod over Taurean Prince. Since Feb. 1, Chandler is averaging 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.2 minutes.
