Chandler is in the process of finalizing a contract with the Zhejiang Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Assuming Chandler is able to come to terms on a deal, he'll be rejoining the same CBA team with whom he played nine years earlier during the NBA's lockout-shortened 2011-12 season. Chandler spent the past season with the Nets, averaging 5.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 21.0 minutes per game over 35 appearances before opting to sit out the season restart at the NBA bubble in Orlando. Since he was set to become a free agent during the offseason, Chandler is free to begin negotiating with foreign teams. He could revisit a return to the NBA in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign once the CBA season concludes.