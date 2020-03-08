Chandler will draw a second straight start at power forward Sunday against the Bulls.

Chandler took Taurean Prince's spot in the starting five in the Nets' last game Friday against the Spurs, and interim coach Jacque Vaughn won't deviate from that arrangement in the team's first contest of the post-Kenny Atkinson era. Despite drawing the starting nod in the 139-120 win over San Antonio, Chandler only played 18 minutes, which didn't vary much from what he had received in his first 32 outings of the season off the bench (20.8 per game). Chandler's fantasy value remains restricted to deeper leagues at this time.