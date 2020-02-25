Nets' Wilson Chandler: Tabbed questionable Wednesday
Chandler is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against Washington due to personal reasons, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
It's currently unclear as to what personal matter Chandler is tending to at the moment. The veteran forward most recently logged 23 minutes and posted five points and four rebounds in the Nets' loss against the Magic on Monday. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will presumably see increased run if Chandler is sidelined Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...