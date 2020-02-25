Chandler is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against Washington due to personal reasons, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

It's currently unclear as to what personal matter Chandler is tending to at the moment. The veteran forward most recently logged 23 minutes and posted five points and four rebounds in the Nets' loss against the Magic on Monday. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will presumably see increased run if Chandler is sidelined Wednesday.