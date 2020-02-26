Play

Chandler (personal) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Chandler will miss at least one game as he tends to an undisclosed personal matter. In his absence, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is a candidate to benefit from increased run. Friday's game in Atlanta will represent Chandler's next chance to take the court.

