76ers' Wilson Chandler: Good to go Tuesday
Chandler (hamstring) will play Tuesday against the Lakers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
As expected, Chandler is set to rejoin the starting five for Tuesday's game in Los Angeles after missing the team's previous game due to hamstring tightness. His return should push Jonah Bolden back to a reserve role. Since the start of January (10 games), Chandler is averaging 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.7 minutes.
