76ers' Wilson Chandler: Grabs five boards in Wednesday's win
Chandler chipped in two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and five rebounds in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 100-94 win over the Pacers.
Chandler was limited to 15 minutes as expected as he works himself back into shape coming back from a strained hamstring. Chandler isn't likely to establish himself as a top option offensively even once he's at full strength, but his versatility on both ends could eventually help him earn 20-plus minutes per game.
