76ers' Wilson Chandler: Will be available vs. Raptors
Chandler (quad) practiced Tuesday and will be available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Chandler was sidelined for Sunday's game against the Raptors after being kneed in the quad the game before, but it was never believed to be too serious. Expect Chandler to be a full go Wednesday in Toronto.
