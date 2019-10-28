Aaron Brooks: Implies he's retired

Brooks confirmed via his personal Instagram account that he suffered a torn left Achilles' tendon while playing in a game Sunday for the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League.

Illawarra confirmed that the injury ends Brooks' season, and the 34-year-old noted in his Instagram post that he would "begin the second phase of his life," likely spelling an end to his 13-year playing career. Along with stops in Australia and China, Brooks appeared in 645 regular-season contests at the NBA level between the Rockets, Suns, Kings, Nuggets, Bulls, Pacers and Timberwolves. He averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 20.8 minutes in those games.