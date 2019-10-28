Aaron Brooks: Implies he's retired
Brooks confirmed via his personal Instagram account that he suffered a torn left Achilles' tendon while playing in a game Sunday for the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League.
Illawarra confirmed that the injury ends Brooks' season, and the 34-year-old noted in his Instagram post that he would "begin the second phase of his life," likely spelling an end to his 13-year playing career. Along with stops in Australia and China, Brooks appeared in 645 regular-season contests at the NBA level between the Rockets, Suns, Kings, Nuggets, Bulls, Pacers and Timberwolves. He averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 20.8 minutes in those games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Bench-high scoring tally in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Doesn't see floor Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Out for personal reasons Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Gets 21 minutes off the bench•
-
Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Available Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...