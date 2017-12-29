Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Available Thursday vs. Bucks

Brooks (illness) will be available for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Wolves radio voice Alan Horton reports.

Brooks missed Wednesday's win over Denver due to an illness, but he'll again be an option off the bench for coach Tom Thibodeau on Thursday. The veteran has not been a part of the regular rotation this season, but he could see a bit of a bump in minutes in the wake of Jeff Teague's knee injury, which will likely keep him out for 2-to-4 weeks.