Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Gets 21 minutes off the bench
Brooks scored two points with an assist and a steal in 21 minutes in Sunday's win at Indiana.
Brooks should get 5 to 10 minutes per game off the bench as the backup point guard to Tyus Jones with Jeff Teague out with a knee injury. He may not produce enough in that role for viable fantasy value in most leagues, but he's worth keeping tabs on in case Jones is hurt or struggles.
