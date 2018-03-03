Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Doesn't see floor Friday
Brooks (personal) did not see the floor Friday against the Jazz.
Brooks was held out of the team's previous game Thursday in Portland due to a personal issue, and his status was never clarified prior to Friday's contest. Considering Brooks isn't a part of the regular rotation, it's unclear if he was available, but the veteran should be back with the team for its next game Thursday versus Boston following an unusually long, five-day layoff.
