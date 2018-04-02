Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Bench-high scoring tally in loss
Brooks supplied 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 loss to the Jazz.
With Jeff Teague (knee) out of action, Brooks saw a rare allotment of appreciable minutes behind starter Tyus Jones, his most since Jan. 8. The 10-year veteran parlayed them into a season-high scoring total despite some spotty shooting, but the surge is likely to be short-lived. Prior to Sunday, Brooks had seen the floor for a grand total of just 14 minutes since the All-Star break, and that's likely to be the norm once again as soon as Teague returns to action.
