Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Questionable for Thursday
Brooks (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press reports.
Brooks will likely receive treatment throughout the day with the hope of feeling better by the end of pregame warmups, though we may not get final word on his availability until right before tip-off. Prior to the injury, Brooks had been outside the regular rotation, though Jeff Teague just went down with sprained knee and is out indefinitely, so Brooks would have the chance to get some run if he's ultimately cleared to play.
