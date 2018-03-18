Aaron Harrison: Career high with 45

Harrison totaled 45 points (13-25 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals during Saturday's 121-118 loss to the Blue.

Coming off his worst shooting game of the year Friday where he went 1-for-10 from the field, Harrison rebounded tremendously and produced a career high of 45 points which were 11 more than his previous mark. So far this season, the former Kentucky guard is averaging 18.7 points and 4.3 rebounds for Reno.

