Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Career high 16 points

Harrison added 16 points (5-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist during the Mavericks' 124-97 home loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Harrison struggled shooting the ball Tuesday, shooting a poor 27.8 percent from the field but did manage to make enough shots to post a new career high. The former Kentucky guard was in the G League almost all season long, but did manage to see minutes in nine Mavericks' games, in which he averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.