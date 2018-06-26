Aaron Harrison: Will play for Wizards summer league team

Harrison will play for the Wizards' summer league team, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Harrison spent much of last season in the G League but did make nine appearances, including three starts, for the Mavs near the end of the season. The former Kentucky standout is a free agent this summer, and he'll look to parlay his summer league performance into a camp invite in the fall.

More News
Our Latest Stories