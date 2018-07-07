Wizards' Aaron Harrison: Scores 12 points Friday

Harrison posted 12 points (3-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 72-59 summer league loss to the Cavaliers.

Though he struggled with efficiency across the board, Harrison was the team's third-leading scorer and secured a team-high six boards. The former Kentucky product will likely have to put together better outings if he hopes to make a roster spot in Washington.