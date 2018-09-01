Aaron Harrison: To play in Turkey
Harrison has agreed to a contract with Turkish club Galatasaray, Sportnado.com reports.
Harrison appeared in nine games with the Mavericks last year, averaging 6.7 points on 27.5 percent shooting in 25.9 minutes. He spent most of the year in the G-League. There, he started 17 of his 41 appearances and averaged 18.7 points on 43.6 percent shooting. He was a notably good three-point shooter, drilling 2.8 per game at 42.5 percent. Still only 23 years old, Harrison will presumably use his time overseas to refine his skillset before attempting an NBA comeback.
