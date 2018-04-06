Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Heading back to bench Friday

Harrison will come off the bench for Friday's contest against Detroit, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Harrison was thrown into the starting five Wednesday as a result of the team dealing with a myriad of injuries. However, with things clearing up for the team, Harrison will resume his usual role coming off the pine.

