Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Starting Tuesday

Harrison will get the start at shooting guard for Tuesday's tilt against the Suns, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

With a majority of the Mavericks' regular rotational players sidelined for their season finale, Harrison should be in line for a relatively healthy workload. Thus, he should be a popular play in DFS formats.

