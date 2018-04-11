Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Starting Tuesday
Harrison will get the start at shooting guard for Tuesday's tilt against the Suns, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
With a majority of the Mavericks' regular rotational players sidelined for their season finale, Harrison should be in line for a relatively healthy workload. Thus, he should be a popular play in DFS formats.
More News
-
Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Heading back to bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Starting Wednesday vs. Orlando•
-
Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Will sign for rest of season•
-
Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Starting Tuesday against Kings•
-
Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: To sign 10-day deal with Mavs•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....