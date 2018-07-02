Al Jefferson: Let go by Pacers

Jefferson was released by the Pacers on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Jefferson's contract for the upcoming campaign wasn't fully guaranteed, so the Pacers are able to save roughly $6 million by letting him go. The 14-year veteran spent the last two seasons in Indiana, but played just 36 games this past year and averaged 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds across 13.4 minutes. He should get a look as a veteran mentor elsewhere in the league, though he's highly unlikely to become a viable fantasy option no matter where he lands.