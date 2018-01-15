Pacers' Al Jefferson: Productive off bench in win

Jefferson supplied 10 points (5-9 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 19 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Suns.

The veteran big man has been productive in his last two games, averaging 9.0 points (on 56.3 percent shooting), 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 17 minutes. Jefferson has seen action in three straight games overall with Myles Turner (elbow) sidelined, but he'd logged DNP-CDs for all but three contests since Nov. 12 prior to the current stretch. Consequently, his fantasy value is nearly non-existent whenever Turner is available.