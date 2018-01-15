Pacers' Al Jefferson: Productive off bench in win
Jefferson supplied 10 points (5-9 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 19 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Suns.
The veteran big man has been productive in his last two games, averaging 9.0 points (on 56.3 percent shooting), 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 17 minutes. Jefferson has seen action in three straight games overall with Myles Turner (elbow) sidelined, but he'd logged DNP-CDs for all but three contests since Nov. 12 prior to the current stretch. Consequently, his fantasy value is nearly non-existent whenever Turner is available.
More News
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Scores season-high 19 points Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Posts eight boards, three blocks in Tuesday's win•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Likely to start at center Monday•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Not listed on Monday's injury report•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Question for Saturday's playoff opener•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Out Wednesday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...