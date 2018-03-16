Pacers' Al Jefferson: Drops season-high 20 points Thursday
Jefferson provided 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during a 106-99 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.
Jefferson, who hadn't scored a point since mid-February, got red hot Thursday for 20 points and 12 rebounds, which were both season highs. It also marked his first double-double of the entire season. Jefferson benefited from the absence of Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Myles Turner (ankle). As long as at least one of those two remains out of the lineup, Jefferson will likely see an increased role.
