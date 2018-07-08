Al Jefferson: Headed to China

Jefferson is expected to sign with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, Jordan Guskey of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Jefferson was recently let go by the Pacers after playing just 36 games in his 14th NBA season. After failing to drum up much interest as a free agent, Jefferson has opted to head overseas where he may have received a more lucrative contract. Despite signing in China, the 6-foot-10 big man could try and latch on with an NBA contender following the completion of his international season, though Jefferson hasn't stated anything quite yet indicating that's his plan.