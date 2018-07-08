Al Jefferson: Headed to China
Jefferson is expected to sign with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, Jordan Guskey of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Jefferson was recently let go by the Pacers after playing just 36 games in his 14th NBA season. After failing to drum up much interest as a free agent, Jefferson has opted to head overseas where he may have received a more lucrative contract. Despite signing in China, the 6-foot-10 big man could try and latch on with an NBA contender following the completion of his international season, though Jefferson hasn't stated anything quite yet indicating that's his plan.
More News
-
Al Jefferson: Let go by Pacers•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Misses double-double Saturday•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Starting at center Saturday•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Drops season-high 20 points Thursday•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Scores 13 points in eight minutes•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Productive off bench in win•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...