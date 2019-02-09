Alex Abrines: Waived by OKC
Abrines has been waived by the Thunder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Abrines had appeared in just two of the past 22 games for the Thunder, who cut ties with the third-year guard Saturday. Once Abrines clears waivers, he'll be free to sign with any team and may be pursued due to his floor-stretching ability. In 31 appearances this year, Abrines averaged 5.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 threes in 19.0 minutes while shooting an abysmal 35.7 percent from the floor in addition to splits of 32.2 percent from three and 92.3 percent from the line.
