Thunder's Alex Abrines: Not set to play Thursday

Abrines (personal) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

Abrines will miss his second game in a row due to the personal matter, which had previously kept him unavailable nearly all of January. There's a real possibility that Abrines' status could regularly be in limbo on a game-by-game basis for the rest of the season, so don't be surprised if the Thunder look to add another three-point specialist for the second unit prior to Thursday's trade deadline or via the buyout market.