Alex Abrines: Headed overseas

Abrines signed a contract with Barcelona on Tuesday, Varlas Nikos of Eurohoops.net reports.

Abrines was most recently waived by the Thunder in February after sitting out for a month and a half due to a personal matter. After taking some time off from professional basketball, Abrines will return back to his home country of Spain to play for Barcelona, where he is locked in through 2020.

