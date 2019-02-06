Thunder's Alex Abrines: Sits again for personal matter

Abrines (personal) was active for Tuesday's 132-122 win over the Magic, despite not being in the arena when the contest tipped off, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines had previously been unavailable for the Thunder's final four games of December and most of January while tending to the undisclosed personal matter. After rejoining the team and getting in sufficient practice time, Abrines re-entered the rotation for games Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, but has since been withheld from action for the past two contests. It's beginning to look like recurring absences could be on the docket for Abrines throughout the remainder of the season.