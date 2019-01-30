Thunder's Alex Abrines: Logs first appearance since Dec. 23

Abrines (personal) played six minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Thunder's 126-117 win over the Magic, chipping in three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound.

Abrines hadn't played since Dec. 23 while tending to a personal matter before coach Billy Donovan finally incorporated the third-year wing in the rotation Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, Abrines was eased back into the mix with a minor role, but he could recapture minutes in the teens in future contests. With averages of 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 triples in 19.3 minutes per game on the season, Abrines doesn't offer much value in fantasy settings as anything more than a three-point streamer.