Alexis Ajinca: Heads home
Ajinca was acquired by ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne of France on Thursday.
Ajinca was traded to the Clippers in September but was then immediately waived. He spent much of the past year recovering from patellar tendon surgery and apparently was unable to land any deals within the NBA. Despite returning to his home country of France, there's still an outside shot of him returning to the NBA if he can put together a solid end to the Jeep Elite season.
