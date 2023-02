McKinnie provided 33 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes in the Capitanes' 124-116 over the Wolves on Wednesday.

McKinnie came out of the All-Star break clearly refreshed and rejuvenated, leading to a team-high scoring tally. The 30-year-old followed up Wednesday's outstanding performance with a 28-point, six-rebound effort in Thursday's loss to Sioux Falls, making it the veteran's best two-game stretch of the season thus far.