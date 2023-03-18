McKinnie registered 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in the Capitanes' 122-116 win over Greensboro on Wednesday.

The veteran easily paced the second unit in scoring and posted his fourth-highest point total of the season in the process. McKinnie has been an effective player on both sides of the floor for the Capitanes, as evidenced by his 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steal across 28.1 minutes per contest over 21 games.