McKinnie registered 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes during the Capitanes' 122-121 win over Lakeland on Sunday.

The big man saw a starter's workload off the bench and made excellent use of it, putting together an efficient performance from in front of the arc while posting his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. McKinnie continues to profile as a valuable source of points and rebounds off the bench, serving as one of several veterans on the Capitanes parlaying their extensive NBA experience into strong numbers at the G League level.