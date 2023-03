McKinnie furnished two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes in the Capitanes' 117-115 loss to Stockton on Wednesday.

McKinnie went cold from the field, leading to him tying for his lowest scoring total of the season. The 30-year-old also saw a four-game streak of double-digit scoring efforts snapped, and he's now just 2-for-15 from behind the arc over his last four contests.