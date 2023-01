McKinnie (undisclosed) recorded six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 16 minutes in the Capitanes' 124-120 loss to Rio Grande on Tuesday.

The veteran forward hadn't logged an appearance since Jan. 14, so Tuesday's appearance, albeit brief, was noteworthy. McKinnie has been solid in a modest role for Mexico City in his short tenure with the club, averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 25.5 minutes in four games thus far.