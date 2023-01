McKinnie produced 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during the Capitanes' 120-117 win over the Legends on Saturday.

The veteran big man led Mexico City's second unit in scoring and the team in rebounds on the night. McKinnie's double-double was his first of the season, and he now has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts as well.