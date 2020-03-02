Amile Jefferson: Double-doubles in win
Jefferson provided 19 points (7-9 FG, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's win over Grand Rapids.
Jefferson had an excellent line, impacting the game on both ends during his fourth game with his new team. Since joining Lakeland, the 26-year-old's averaging 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in 32.3 minutes.
