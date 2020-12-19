site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Amile Jefferson: Let go by Boston
Jefferson was waived by the Celtics on Saturday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Jefferson saw just four minutes in the preseason. There's a good chance he plays in the G League in 2020-21.
