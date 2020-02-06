Amile Jefferson: Let go by Magic
Jefferson will be waived by the Magic on Thursday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
This move frees up a roster spot for James Ennis, who was acquired from the Sixers on Thursday in exchange for a second-round pick. Jefferson appeared in just 18 games for the Magic before being let go, averaging just 4.1 minutes per game.
