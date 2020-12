Jefferson signed a contract Tuesday with Galatasaray S.K. of the Turkish Super League.

After being waived by the Celtics in training camp, Jefferson has opted to try his luck overseas rather than waiting for another opportunity to open up at the NBA level. The 27-year-old big man previously appeared in 30 games with the Magic over the past two seasons, averaging 1.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 4.7 minutes.