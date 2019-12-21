Jefferson recorded 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and a block in 37 minutes during Thursday's win over South Bay.

Jefferson dominated the paint against South Bay, recording his third double-double of the season. While the veteran center's seen sparse action for the Magic, he's dominated in his short stint in Lakeland. In three G League appearances, Jefferson's averaging 23.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 34.0 minutes.